Sweden's Resilience Amid Rising Tariffs: Riksbank's Preparedness

In response to the newly announced tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, Sweden is maintaining a resilient stance, according to Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen. Despite the global trade upheaval, Sweden's robust economy offers a cushion against the anticipated challenges, with the central bank ready to intervene if necessary.

The projected tariffs, unforeseen in their severity, particularly strain Asian countries. However, with exports forming over half of its GDP, and the U.S. being a key market, Sweden's economy remains stable. Thedeen highlighted Sweden's healthy inflation rates and solid government finances as safeguards against possible trade-related disruptions.

While acknowledging the potential impact on individual businesses, Thedeen emphasized the difficulty in gauging effects on monetary policy. Nonetheless, he welcomed the recent appreciation of the Swedish crown, citing its positive influence in mitigating inflation concerns and maintaining economic stability amidst global trade uncertainties.

