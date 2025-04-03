Left Menu

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Tariff Turmoil

Wall Street's major indexes fell sharply on Thursday after President Trump's tariffs sparked fears of a trade war, raising the possibility of a global economic downturn. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw significant losses, deepening concerns over the financial market's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street faced a significant downturn on Thursday as sweeping tariffs announced by President Donald Trump ignited fears of a full-scale trade war. Analysts are increasingly concerned that these developments could trigger a global economic recession.

The opening bell at 09:30 a.m. signaled a dramatic drop in major indexes: the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,111.20 points, or 2.66%, landing at 41,103.63. Similarly, the S&P 500 shed 188.27 points, or 3.32%, closing at 5,482.70, while the Nasdaq Composite declined by 789.63 points, or 4.50%, to 16,811.42.

This sharp plunge highlights rising concerns over market volatility and the potential long-term implications of trade tensions on the global economy and financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

