Sweden Eyes Negotiation Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
Sweden sees recent U.S. tariffs as a negotiation opportunity to secure lower rates, according to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The U.S. announcement, made by President Trump, has escalated global trade tensions, with the EU threatening reciprocal actions. Kristersson acknowledged the unexpected severity of the tariffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:13 IST
Sweden views the newly announced U.S. tariffs as the beginning of negotiations aimed at reducing these charges, stated Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump ignited what some fear could become a global trade war by imposing aggressive tariffs on imports from both allies and adversaries. This move prompted the European Union to caution the U.S. with retaliatory measures unless a diplomatic resolution can be achieved.
Kristersson addressed the media at a press conference, expressing concern over the announcement, which he described as more damaging than initially anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- U.S.
- tariffs
- negotiations
- Prime Minister
- Ulf Kristersson
- trade war
- EU
- countermeasures
- Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fitch Ratings Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Trade War
Serbian Political Turmoil: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Protests
Trump Gathers Oil Titans: Navigating Energy Policies Amid Trade Wars
Global Markets Slide as Fed Signals Rate Cuts Amid Trade War Fears
Prime Minister Modi's Global Tours: A Rs 258 Crore Journey