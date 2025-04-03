Sweden Eyes Negotiation Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Sweden views the newly announced U.S. tariffs as the beginning of negotiations aimed at reducing these charges, stated Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump ignited what some fear could become a global trade war by imposing aggressive tariffs on imports from both allies and adversaries. This move prompted the European Union to caution the U.S. with retaliatory measures unless a diplomatic resolution can be achieved.

Kristersson addressed the media at a press conference, expressing concern over the announcement, which he described as more damaging than initially anticipated.

