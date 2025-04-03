Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing it of attempting to "divide the country". She vowed that if a new government takes power at the Centre, an amendment would be introduced to repeal the bill.

Speaking at a press conference in Nabanna, CM Banerjee stated, "This was done intentionally, politically, to divide the country. But one day, they will go away, and another Government will come. At that time, you must remember there will be another amendment, and it will be passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha."

Previously, Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, criticized the BJP-led government, labeling the bill's passage as a "brazen assault" on the Constitution. She contended that it was part of BJP's strategy to foster "permanent polarization" in society.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, was approved by the Lok Sabha after a long debate, amid strong objections from the INDIA bloc. The bill's proponents claim it will promote transparency and efficacy in managing Waqf boards. Voting concluded late, with Speaker Om Birla announcing, "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232."

(With inputs from agencies.)