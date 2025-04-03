Diplomatic Strengthening: U.S. and Denmark Talk NATO and Global Threats
In Brussels, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen reinforced their nations' relationship, focusing on NATO priorities and global threats, after prior tensions over U.S. interest in Greenland.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen held a pivotal meeting in Brussels, as stated by the State Department. The discussion aimed to reaffirm the strong U.S.-Denmark relationship amid previous tensions regarding Greenland.
The bilateral talks came after months of strained relations following U.S. President Donald Trump's persistent interest in acquiring Greenland, a territory under Denmark's control. This controversy had cooled ties between Washington and Copenhagen.
Despite some speculation about Greenland's future, Thursday's dialogue concentrated on reinforcing NATO's defense capabilities and sharing the burden to address security challenges, primarily from Russia and China.
