Senate Moves to Limit Presidential Tariff Powers

Two senators on the Senate Finance Committee, Chuck Grassley and Maria Cantwell, propose legislation requiring congressional approval for new tariffs within 60 days, limiting presidential power. The measure requires President Trump to provide Congress with the rationale and impact analysis before imposing new tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:23 IST
In a significant legislative move, senior lawmakers from both parties are pushing a bill to curb the president's power over tariffs. Senators Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, are spearheading efforts to require President Donald Trump to gain congressional approval for any new tariffs within 60 days.

The proposed bill mandates that the president notify Congress of any intended tariffs, presenting a detailed rationale and an analysis of potential impacts on American businesses and consumers. If Congress does not approve through a joint resolution within the specified period, the tariffs would automatically expire.

Modeled after the War Powers Resolution of 1973, this legislation seeks to reassert congressional authority over trade matters, thereby preventing unilateral executive decisions that significantly affect the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

