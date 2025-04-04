FTC's Vigilant Eye on Tariff-Induced Price Changes

The Federal Trade Commission, under the leadership of Chairman Andrew Ferguson, has declared its intent to scrutinize U.S. companies closely as they navigate the implications of the Trump-era import tariffs.

Ferguson stressed on Thursday that the FTC will ensure businesses engage in fair competition and warned against using tariffs as a pretext for unlawful pricing behavior.

He stated on X, "As we adjust to the new economic order, the FTC will be watching closely to make sure American companies are vigorously competing on prices. These necessary tariffs should not be interpreted as a green light for price fixing or any other unlawful behavior."

(With inputs from agencies.)