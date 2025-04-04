FTC's Vigilant Eye on Tariff-Induced Price Changes
The Federal Trade Commission, led by Chairman Andrew Ferguson, is monitoring U.S. companies to prevent misuse of Trump administration's import tariffs for unjustified price hikes. Ferguson emphasized that these tariffs should not facilitate illegal pricing practices like price fixing.
The Federal Trade Commission, under the leadership of Chairman Andrew Ferguson, has declared its intent to scrutinize U.S. companies closely as they navigate the implications of the Trump-era import tariffs.
Ferguson stressed on Thursday that the FTC will ensure businesses engage in fair competition and warned against using tariffs as a pretext for unlawful pricing behavior.
He stated on X, "As we adjust to the new economic order, the FTC will be watching closely to make sure American companies are vigorously competing on prices. These necessary tariffs should not be interpreted as a green light for price fixing or any other unlawful behavior."
