Positive Shift: Kirill Dmitriev on US-Russia Relations

Kirill Dmitriev, the investment envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, noted a 'positive dynamic' in the developing relations between Moscow and Washington following his meetings with Trump administration officials. Dmitriev emphasized the requirement for further meetings to address and resolve outstanding differences.

According to Dmitriev, the current U.S. administration is displaying a creative and solution-oriented approach, contrasting with the previous administration. Highlighting a commitment to resolving issues, Dmitriev applauded their respectful demeanor and efforts toward finding compromises.

Dmitriev revealed that discussions in Washington covered collaboration in rare metals production and Arctic projects. Additionally, he indicated ongoing efforts to reestablish direct flights between Russia and the United States, signaling a warming in bilateral relations.

