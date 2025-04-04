Legacy of Scandal: South Korea's Presidential Upheavals
The impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol marks another entry in the country's history of controversial presidencies. His removal follows a pattern of political turmoil, marked by scandals, coups, and impeachment, reflecting a persistent struggle with corruption and power abuses among South Korea’s leadership.
On Friday, South Korea witnessed another turning point in its political history as President Yoon Suk Yeol was formally removed from office following the Constitutional Court's decision to uphold his impeachment. The action stemmed from Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law in December, a decision that led to escalating tensions.
This political upheaval is the latest chapter in a series of scandals that have plagued South Korean presidencies. Yoon's ouster recalls the 2017 dismissal of Park Geun-hye, embroiled in a bribery and influence-peddling scandal, as well as a history of other leaders facing corruption allegations and impeachment.
The recurring theme of presidential scandal underscores South Korea's ongoing challenges in governance and ethics. The backdrop includes notable figures like Park Chung-hee, Chun Doo-hwan, and Kim Dae-jung, whose tenures were marred by accusations of corruption, abuses of power, and electoral manipulation.
