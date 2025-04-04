South Korean President Ousted: Constitutional Court's Landmark Ruling

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment on Friday. The decision followed his controversial martial law imposition, which had sparked the worst political crisis in the nation for decades. The unanimous verdict sets the stage for an election within 60 days.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will act as interim president until a successor is chosen. Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party leader who narrowly lost to Yoon in 2022, is a leading contender but faces his own legal battles. The court's ruling has brought some stability to a politically tumultuous era in South Korea.

Amid the geopolitical and economic challenges, acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae emphasized Yoon's betrayal of democratic values by declaring martial law. While opposition supporters cheered the verdict, Yoon's backers reacted with shock and disappointment. The focus now shifts to maintaining economic growth amidst U.S. trade tensions.

