Russia Urges Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Tensions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for a political and diplomatic resolution to Iran's nuclear program. While Russia restores ties with the U.S., it maintains its alliance with Iran. President Trump threatened military action unless Iran agrees to U.S. terms. Russia suggests mediation.

Russia Urges Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Tensions
The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, emphasized on Friday the importance of addressing Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic channels. He urged all involved parties to display restraint during the process.

Peskov noted Russia's ongoing efforts to restore bilateral relations with the United States, while maintaining a solid partnership with Iran. He affirmed that the nation continues to balance these international alliances delicately.

With rising tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened potential military action against Iran if it fails to comply with agreements set by Washington. In response, Russia has offered its services as a mediator to help ease this geopolitical standoff.

