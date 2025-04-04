Russia Urges Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, emphasized on Friday the importance of addressing Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic channels. He urged all involved parties to display restraint during the process.

Peskov noted Russia's ongoing efforts to restore bilateral relations with the United States, while maintaining a solid partnership with Iran. He affirmed that the nation continues to balance these international alliances delicately.

With rising tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened potential military action against Iran if it fails to comply with agreements set by Washington. In response, Russia has offered its services as a mediator to help ease this geopolitical standoff.

