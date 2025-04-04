Strengthening Ties: India and Nepal Forge Deeper Connections

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India met with Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to bolster the partnership between their nations. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC summit where regional cooperation on trade, transport, and disaster relief was highlighted.

Prime Minister Modi underscored India's significant interest in fortifying ties with Nepal, emphasizing collaboration in energy, connectivity, culture, and digital technology. Modi shared his enthusiasm about the productive outcomes, especially pertaining to disaster management and maritime transport, during this year's BIMSTEC conference.

Nepali Prime Minister Oli echoed these sentiments, describing his dialogue with Modi as intimate and promising. The leaders acknowledged the unique, close bonds shared by their countries and committed to advancing physical and digital linkages. Both governments reiterated their intent to deepen multifaceted cooperation under India's Neighbourhood First Policy.

