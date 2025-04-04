Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over Controversial Teacher Appointments
Activists from SFI and DYFI protested in Kolkata, calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation. This comes after the Supreme Court annulled 26,000 teacher appointments due to corruption involving former Minister Partha Chatterjee. The positions were filled via a 2016 WBSSC exam.
- Country:
- India
Activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) demonstrated in Kolkata on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This call for accountability follows the Supreme Court's invalidation of nearly 26,000 teacher appointments due to corruption.
Approximately 500 activists armed with placards and banners participated in a procession in Sealdah, vociferously raising slogans against the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
"We hold Mamata Banerjee responsible for the current turmoil," stated Subhajit Sarkar, SFI state committee member. He cited involvement by TMC leaders, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, as contributing to the issue affecting deserving candidates. The Supreme Court's decision upheld an earlier Calcutta High Court order, nullifying appointments made via a WBSSC exam held in 2016.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tahawwur Rana Seeks US Supreme Court Intervention to Halt Extradition
Supreme Court to Tackle Tax Dispute Between Centre and Mineral-Rich States
Lokpal's Strategic Appointments: Shaping the Anti-Corruption Landscape
India's Stance on Corruption Perception Index: 'Zero Tolerance' Measures Unveiled
Supreme Court Advocates for Prompt Compensation to Acid Attack Survivors