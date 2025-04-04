Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over Controversial Teacher Appointments

Activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) demonstrated in Kolkata on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This call for accountability follows the Supreme Court's invalidation of nearly 26,000 teacher appointments due to corruption.

Approximately 500 activists armed with placards and banners participated in a procession in Sealdah, vociferously raising slogans against the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

"We hold Mamata Banerjee responsible for the current turmoil," stated Subhajit Sarkar, SFI state committee member. He cited involvement by TMC leaders, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, as contributing to the issue affecting deserving candidates. The Supreme Court's decision upheld an earlier Calcutta High Court order, nullifying appointments made via a WBSSC exam held in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)