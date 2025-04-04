Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over Controversial Teacher Appointments

Activists from SFI and DYFI protested in Kolkata, calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation. This comes after the Supreme Court annulled 26,000 teacher appointments due to corruption involving former Minister Partha Chatterjee. The positions were filled via a 2016 WBSSC exam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:11 IST
Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over Controversial Teacher Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) demonstrated in Kolkata on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This call for accountability follows the Supreme Court's invalidation of nearly 26,000 teacher appointments due to corruption.

Approximately 500 activists armed with placards and banners participated in a procession in Sealdah, vociferously raising slogans against the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

"We hold Mamata Banerjee responsible for the current turmoil," stated Subhajit Sarkar, SFI state committee member. He cited involvement by TMC leaders, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, as contributing to the issue affecting deserving candidates. The Supreme Court's decision upheld an earlier Calcutta High Court order, nullifying appointments made via a WBSSC exam held in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025