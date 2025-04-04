Assam CM Rebukes Congress MP Over 'Eid Prayers' Comment
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for his remarks about Eid prayers in streets, during the Lok Sabha debate. Sarma condemned Gogoi's statement as harmful to Assam and stated that Muslims in Assam have never demanded to pray on roads.
In a recent press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a stern response to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's remarks concerning Eid prayers.
During a Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Gogoi accused the central government of obstructing Muslims' rights to offer Eid prayers in public spaces. Sarma rejected these claims, asserting that such statements were damaging to Assam's reputation.
Sarma emphasized that there has never been a demand from Muslims in Assam to perform prayers on roads, highlighting the availability of mosques and eidgahs for such purposes. He expressed confidence that the people of Assam would respond to Gogoi's comments appropriately.
