Political Allegations Fuel Controversy in BJP Worker Suicide Case
A BJP worker allegedly died by suicide, sparking political turmoil. His purported death note cited humiliation from a politically motivated FIR. The BJP accuses Congress of shielding MLAs involved. Police are under fire for not including all implicated names in the FIR, triggering demands for justice.
The alleged suicide of a BJP worker, Vinay Somaiah, has ignited a significant political controversy in Karnataka. Initially arrested under accusations of making defamatory comments against Congress MLA AS Ponnanna, Somaiah left a purported death note citing unbearable humiliation, according to local police reports.
The BJP has accused the Congress government of shielding its legislators following Somaiah's death by hanging in Kodagu district. The FIR registered does not name Virajpet MLA Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda, although Somaiah's death note mentions them, alongside others, for their alleged role in pushing him to despair.
Leaders from both political parties have exchanged severe accusations, with BJP demanding justice and promising large-scale protests if no immediate action is taken. Meanwhile, law enforcement promises a thorough investigation to address allegations of political influence and ensure a fair probe into both the suicide and the associated complaint.
