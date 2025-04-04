Political Allegations Fuel Controversy in BJP Worker Suicide Case

The alleged suicide of a BJP worker, Vinay Somaiah, has ignited a significant political controversy in Karnataka. Initially arrested under accusations of making defamatory comments against Congress MLA AS Ponnanna, Somaiah left a purported death note citing unbearable humiliation, according to local police reports.

The BJP has accused the Congress government of shielding its legislators following Somaiah's death by hanging in Kodagu district. The FIR registered does not name Virajpet MLA Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda, although Somaiah's death note mentions them, alongside others, for their alleged role in pushing him to despair.

Leaders from both political parties have exchanged severe accusations, with BJP demanding justice and promising large-scale protests if no immediate action is taken. Meanwhile, law enforcement promises a thorough investigation to address allegations of political influence and ensure a fair probe into both the suicide and the associated complaint.

