Protests in CAR Against President Touadera's Third Term Bid
Thousands of people in the Central African Republic protested against President Faustin Archange Touadera's plans to seek a third term with Russian-led Wagner mercenaries' backing. Opposition parties organized the rally to oppose the third term bid and demand the protection of the country's sovereignty.
Thousands of citizens in the Central African Republic took to the streets on Friday to voice their opposition to President Faustin Archange Touadera's intention to pursue a third term in office. The president is reportedly backed by the controversial Russian-linked Wagner mercenaries.
Organized by opposition parties, the protest sought not only to contest Touadera's bid for extended power but also to defend the nation's sovereignty, which many believe is being compromised by the Wagner group's involvement in local politics and security.
'We reject the prospect of a third term for Touadera,' stated opposition member Justin Wine. 'Beyond this, we must safeguard our sovereignty that has been trampled by Touadera and Wagner. The citizens demand change and an end to the mercenaries' reign.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
