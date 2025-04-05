Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Trade Tactics Test GOP Unity

In response to Trump's controversial tariffs, Republicans in Congress express unease but hold back from decisive action. While some GOP members lean towards protectionism, others propose measures to reclaim Congressional power over tariffs, highlighting internal divisions. Democrats criticize the tariffs, seeing them as a tactic linked to tax reforms.

Updated: 05-04-2025 00:37 IST
  • United States

As President Trump implements sweeping tariffs, causing stock markets to fluctuate, Republicans in Congress are expressing unease but stopping short of taking action. While Trump's move runs counter to traditional GOP support for free trade, leaders like John Thune are cautiously optimistic about potential negotiations.

Senator McConnell and other Republicans have voiced concerns about the impact on American households, labeling tariffs as detrimental policy. Despite this internal discord, many Republicans remain focused on supporting Trump's tax cuts. Democrats, on the other hand, criticize the tariffs as reckless and financially burdensome on families.

The divide within the GOP is further evidenced by proposals like Senator Grassley's bill to reassert Congressional control over tariffs, though support remains tentative. Despite fears over upsetting Trump, some Republicans acknowledge the need for legislative action, while Democrats call for a re-evaluation of tariff authority.

