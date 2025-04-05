Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Trade Tactics Test GOP Unity

As President Trump implements sweeping tariffs, causing stock markets to fluctuate, Republicans in Congress are expressing unease but stopping short of taking action. While Trump's move runs counter to traditional GOP support for free trade, leaders like John Thune are cautiously optimistic about potential negotiations.

Senator McConnell and other Republicans have voiced concerns about the impact on American households, labeling tariffs as detrimental policy. Despite this internal discord, many Republicans remain focused on supporting Trump's tax cuts. Democrats, on the other hand, criticize the tariffs as reckless and financially burdensome on families.

The divide within the GOP is further evidenced by proposals like Senator Grassley's bill to reassert Congressional control over tariffs, though support remains tentative. Despite fears over upsetting Trump, some Republicans acknowledge the need for legislative action, while Democrats call for a re-evaluation of tariff authority.

