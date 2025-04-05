Turmoil Over Waqf Bill: BJD Leaders Demand Action Against MP Sasmit Patra
Senior BJD leaders have called for stringent action against Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra for causing confusion over party stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Patra's social media post ahead of a pivotal vote led to disagreement within BJD members, sparking concerns of political fallout and potential ties with the BJP.
Senior BJD leaders are demanding strict measures against Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra for ''creating confusion'' regarding the party's stance on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
Patra faced backlash after he publicly revealed support for the Bill, contrary to BJD's declared opposition. His post on social media, suggesting lawmakers could vote based on personal conscience due to the absence of a party whip, stirred controversy among party members.
The incident has raised suspicions of a possible clandestine agreement between BJD's 'chief advisor' and the BJP, with accusations of undermining party unity and potential damage to its minority support base. The situation remains unresolved as tensions simmer among BJD's leadership.
