Turmoil Over Waqf Bill: BJD Leaders Demand Action Against MP Sasmit Patra

Senior BJD leaders have called for stringent action against Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra for causing confusion over party stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Patra's social media post ahead of a pivotal vote led to disagreement within BJD members, sparking concerns of political fallout and potential ties with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:07 IST
Sasmit Patra
Senior BJD leaders are demanding strict measures against Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra for ''creating confusion'' regarding the party's stance on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Patra faced backlash after he publicly revealed support for the Bill, contrary to BJD's declared opposition. His post on social media, suggesting lawmakers could vote based on personal conscience due to the absence of a party whip, stirred controversy among party members.

The incident has raised suspicions of a possible clandestine agreement between BJD's 'chief advisor' and the BJP, with accusations of undermining party unity and potential damage to its minority support base. The situation remains unresolved as tensions simmer among BJD's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

