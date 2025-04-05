Diplomatic Dynamics: Yunus and Modi's Controversial Meeting

Tensions have arisen from the account of a meeting between chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described as 'mischievous and politically motivated,' with contentious discussions allegedly focusing on minority attacks and an extradition request for former premier Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam claimed via Facebook that the extradition request discussion received a 'not negative' response from Modi. However, sources contest this characterisation, suggesting inaccuracies in Yunus' depiction of Modi's remarks about relations with the previous Bangladesh government.

In Bangkok, Modi highlighted progress in bilateral relations since 2014, while underscoring the significance of democratic elections. Indian officials, emphasizing minority safety, dismissed social media claims about minority attacks as contrary to on-ground realities. Meanwhile, concerns about Sheikh Hasina, who fled amid protests, remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)