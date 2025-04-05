Left Menu

Diplomatic Dynamics: Yunus and Modi's Controversial Meeting

A leaked account of a meeting between Muhammad Yunus and Narendra Modi has sparked controversy. Allegations of politically charged discussions, particularly concerning minority attacks and an extradition request for Sheikh Hasina, were labeled misleading and inaccurate. Modi emphasized bilateral progress and minority safety, while dismissing certain claims as contradictory to ground realities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:01 IST
Diplomatic Dynamics: Yunus and Modi's Controversial Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Tensions have arisen from the account of a meeting between chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described as 'mischievous and politically motivated,' with contentious discussions allegedly focusing on minority attacks and an extradition request for former premier Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam claimed via Facebook that the extradition request discussion received a 'not negative' response from Modi. However, sources contest this characterisation, suggesting inaccuracies in Yunus' depiction of Modi's remarks about relations with the previous Bangladesh government.

In Bangkok, Modi highlighted progress in bilateral relations since 2014, while underscoring the significance of democratic elections. Indian officials, emphasizing minority safety, dismissed social media claims about minority attacks as contrary to on-ground realities. Meanwhile, concerns about Sheikh Hasina, who fled amid protests, remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025