CPI(M) Reviews Struggles, Calls for More Vigorous Movements Against BJP

The CPI(M) report discusses the party's efforts and challenges in countering the BJP's corporate-communal nexus. It highlights membership growth, demographic representation, and resolutions on social and political issues. The report underscores a need for more widespread movements and improved membership quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:01 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) revealed its analysis of its recent efforts in countering the BJP government's corporate-communal nexus, expressing concerns about insufficient actions despite some successes, sources confirmed.

Despite increased membership from 9,85,757 in 2021 to 10,19,009 in 2024, the report highlights issues concerning member quality and representation, noting particularly low Muslim membership and addressing the need for enhanced recruitment strategies, especially in critical states like Kerala.

Alongside membership insights, the CPI(M) adopted 13 resolutions, tackling significant sociopolitical issues such as the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir statehood, LGBTQ+ rights, reservation extension, and opposing privatisation, showcasing a continued commitment to battling diverse national challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

