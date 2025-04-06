Left Menu

Congress Eyes Generational Shift: Empowering Young Leaders Amid Political Challenges

Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot emphasizes a generational shift within the party, focusing on empowering young leaders. He highlights the importance of accountability and adherence to the Udaipur declaration. Pilot stresses that the party aims to revive its presence in Gujarat and maintain strength amidst BJP's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:16 IST
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot announced a fresh generational shift for the party, with young leaders stepping into crucial roles ahead of a significant AICC session in Ahmedabad. Pilot stressed the need for accountability and reinforcing the party's ideology as pivotal factors moving forward.

In an exclusive interview, Pilot voiced that the Ahmedabad session signifies a strategic moment for the Congress to re-establish its strength in Gujarat. Despite setbacks in state elections, the party remains determined to rejuvenate and expand its influence under the watch of prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Pilot highlighted ongoing organizational reforms and emphasized the focus on empowering young and diverse representatives. He criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for using central agencies against the Congress, reiterating the party's commitment to fighting legal and political battles robustly, aiming to reclaim Congress's traditional stronghold in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

