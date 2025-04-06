Modi's Spiritual and Strategic Journey: Bridging India and Sri Lanka

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. Accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi participated in a significant ceremony at the revered Buddhist shrine.

The visit included the inauguration of two major railway projects, supported by Indian assistance, underlining the strengthened partnership between India and Sri Lanka. The refurbishment of the Maho-Omanthai railway line and the launch of an advanced signalling system mark a milestone in improving rail connectivity across the nation.

In addition to spiritual engagements, the leaders announced several bilateral agreements, including cooperation in defence, energy, and digitalisation. This visit underscores the deep-rooted civilizational ties and strategic collaborations between India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)