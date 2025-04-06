Left Menu

Modi's Spiritual and Strategic Journey: Bridging India and Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, alongside President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The leaders inaugurated railway projects funded by India, aiming to boost Sri Lanka's rail connectivity. The visit emphasized strong civilizational ties and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:03 IST
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. Accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi participated in a significant ceremony at the revered Buddhist shrine.

The visit included the inauguration of two major railway projects, supported by Indian assistance, underlining the strengthened partnership between India and Sri Lanka. The refurbishment of the Maho-Omanthai railway line and the launch of an advanced signalling system mark a milestone in improving rail connectivity across the nation.

In addition to spiritual engagements, the leaders announced several bilateral agreements, including cooperation in defence, energy, and digitalisation. This visit underscores the deep-rooted civilizational ties and strategic collaborations between India and Sri Lanka.

