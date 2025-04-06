Left Menu

New Leadership in CPI(M): M A Baby Elected General Secretary

M A Baby has been elevated to the role of CPI(M) general secretary following his election at the 24th party congress. His political career spans decades, originating from Kerala's student movements and including a membership in the Rajya Sabha. Baby succeeds Sitaram Yechury, whose position was temporarily filled by Prakash Karat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:23 IST
New Leadership in CPI(M): M A Baby Elected General Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

M A Baby, a veteran leader from Kerala, has been appointed the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during their 24th party congress. His ascent to this prestigious position marks a pivotal moment for the party as it navigates new leadership dynamics.

Throughout his enduring political career, Baby began his journey in politics with the Kerala Students Federation, the predecessor to the Students Federation of India. He served as a representative in the Rajya Sabha from 1986 to 1998 and has been a Politburo member since 2012.

The general secretary seat became vacant after the passing of Sitaram Yechury last year. In the interim, Prakash Karat served as the coordinator before the decisive election at the congress, which commenced on April 2 and culminated in Baby's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025