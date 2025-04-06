New Leadership in CPI(M): M A Baby Elected General Secretary

M A Baby, a veteran leader from Kerala, has been appointed the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during their 24th party congress. His ascent to this prestigious position marks a pivotal moment for the party as it navigates new leadership dynamics.

Throughout his enduring political career, Baby began his journey in politics with the Kerala Students Federation, the predecessor to the Students Federation of India. He served as a representative in the Rajya Sabha from 1986 to 1998 and has been a Politburo member since 2012.

The general secretary seat became vacant after the passing of Sitaram Yechury last year. In the interim, Prakash Karat served as the coordinator before the decisive election at the congress, which commenced on April 2 and culminated in Baby's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)