Resurgence of the Left: CPI(M)'s Revival Mission in West Bengal

The resurgence of the Left in India hinges on the rejuvenation of the CPI(M) in West Bengal, according to Mohammed Salim, a CPI(M) Politburo member. Despite gaining only 6.33% of votes in the last Lok Sabha polls, Salim believes the Left has not disappeared from the state.

During an interview at the 24th party congress, Salim prioritized strengthening the party's independent strength in upcoming elections, casting doubt on allying with Congress. He stressed the need for a united front against BJP and Hindutva politics, aiming to restore the Left's ecosystem in Bengal.

As West Bengal prepares for the 2026 elections, Salim acknowledged challenges, citing recent manipulated elections. The CPI(M) hopes to counteract what they claim to be electoral malpractices and regain the support crucial for their revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)