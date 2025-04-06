BJP's Determination to Empower through Waqf Reform

BJP president JP Nadda asserted on the party's 46th foundation day that the goal was not to control Waqf Boards but to ensure they function within the legal framework. Nadda emphasized the boards' assets should promote education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for the Muslim community.

Addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters, Nadda highlighted the BJP's unprecedented growth from its roots in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, becoming the world's largest political party. He attributed the success to the party's steadfast ideology, contrasting it with the Congress's decline due to 'ideological dilution'.

Nadda praised the BJP's efforts in cultural promotion, citing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership in policy changes like abolishing triple talaq and granting citizenship to those persecuted in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)