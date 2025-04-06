Congress's Historical Ties with Gujarat: A Journey Through Time
The Congress party has deep-rooted connections with Gujarat, with past sessions shaping India's history. The upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad will mark its sixth state meeting and commemorate historical ties to figures like Gandhi and Patel. Key resolutions are anticipated during this session.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party's historical ties with Gujarat have played a significant role in shaping India's political landscape. The influential figures of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel, both originating from Gujarat, have cemented the state's importance within the party.
On April 8-9, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will hold its session in Ahmedabad, marking the sixth time the party convenes in the state. This upcoming session, themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, and Sangharsh,' coincides with pivotal anniversaries related to Gandhi and Patel.
The session will witness deliberations on significant resolutions, reflecting the Congress's continuous influence. The presence of more than 1,700 AICC members underscores the session's importance in current party dynamics and its deep-seated heritage in Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bullet Train Project Mishap Disrupts Railway Services in Ahmedabad
IPL 2025: BCCI Lifts Saliva Ban, Axar Patel Leads Delhi Capitals
Parthiv Patel Backs Gujarat Titans Despite Missing David Miller in IPL 2025
Axar Patel Leads Delhi Capitals with Simplicity and Strategy
Disrupted Rails: Bullet Train Project Mishap Causes Train Cancellations in Ahmedabad