Congress's Historical Ties with Gujarat: A Journey Through Time

The Congress party's historical ties with Gujarat have played a significant role in shaping India's political landscape. The influential figures of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel, both originating from Gujarat, have cemented the state's importance within the party.

On April 8-9, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will hold its session in Ahmedabad, marking the sixth time the party convenes in the state. This upcoming session, themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, and Sangharsh,' coincides with pivotal anniversaries related to Gandhi and Patel.

The session will witness deliberations on significant resolutions, reflecting the Congress's continuous influence. The presence of more than 1,700 AICC members underscores the session's importance in current party dynamics and its deep-seated heritage in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)