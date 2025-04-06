BJP Celebrates 46th Foundation Day with Grand Festivity
The BJP's Delhi unit marked its 46th foundation day with a significant event attended by key leaders and members. Highlights included speeches praising the party's historic achievements and recent electoral success in Delhi. The event underscored the party's commitment to social upliftment and dedication to national interests.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit celebrated its 46th foundation day with a grand event at the state party office. The ceremony featured flag hoisting by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, followed by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp to kick off the celebrations.
During the gathering, party leaders emphasized the BJP's growth since its inception in 1980, highlighting the efforts of party workers in achieving a pivotal electoral victory in Delhi after over two decades. Leaders applauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the role of BJP national president JP Nadda in steering the party's successes.
Rekha Gupta reiterated the BJP's commitment to the social and economic development of Delhi, advocating for policies that prioritize national and societal welfare. The occasion also saw the felicitation of 38 dedicated party staffers in recognition of their efforts during the campaign. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, as well as MPs and a large number of party workers.
