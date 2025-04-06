Left Menu

BJP Celebrates 46th Foundation Day with Grand Festivity

The BJP's Delhi unit marked its 46th foundation day with a significant event attended by key leaders and members. Highlights included speeches praising the party's historic achievements and recent electoral success in Delhi. The event underscored the party's commitment to social upliftment and dedication to national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:19 IST
BJP Celebrates 46th Foundation Day with Grand Festivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit celebrated its 46th foundation day with a grand event at the state party office. The ceremony featured flag hoisting by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, followed by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp to kick off the celebrations.

During the gathering, party leaders emphasized the BJP's growth since its inception in 1980, highlighting the efforts of party workers in achieving a pivotal electoral victory in Delhi after over two decades. Leaders applauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the role of BJP national president JP Nadda in steering the party's successes.

Rekha Gupta reiterated the BJP's commitment to the social and economic development of Delhi, advocating for policies that prioritize national and societal welfare. The occasion also saw the felicitation of 38 dedicated party staffers in recognition of their efforts during the campaign. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, as well as MPs and a large number of party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025