Syria's Diplomatic Overture: Al-Sharaa's Historic Gulf Tour

BEIRUT, April 6 (Reuters) - Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to make a significant diplomatic move with visits planned to the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, according to the Syrian foreign ministry.

These visits are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with both Arab and Western nations after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, led by Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The new Syrian leadership is advocating for the removal of international sanctions, crucial for reviving an economy devastated by nearly 14 years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)