Left Menu

Syria's Diplomatic Overture: Al-Sharaa's Historic Gulf Tour

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa embarks on a pivotal diplomatic mission, visiting the UAE and Turkey to strengthen ties and push for the lifting of sanctions. This visit marks al-Sharaa's continued efforts to build international support for Syria's new administration following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 01:20 IST
Syria's Diplomatic Overture: Al-Sharaa's Historic Gulf Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BEIRUT, April 6 (Reuters) - Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to make a significant diplomatic move with visits planned to the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, according to the Syrian foreign ministry.

These visits are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with both Arab and Western nations after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, led by Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The new Syrian leadership is advocating for the removal of international sanctions, crucial for reviving an economy devastated by nearly 14 years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025