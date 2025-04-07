Left Menu

Bolsonaro Fights Back: Rally for Amnesty Amidst Legal Turmoil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro held a rally in support of an amnesty law that could absolve him and his supporters from criminal charges related to a 2021 protest. Facing severe accusations, Bolsonaro argues that the charges are politically motivated, hoping for a future election bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 07-04-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 02:11 IST
Bolsonaro Fights Back: Rally for Amnesty Amidst Legal Turmoil
Jair Bolsonaro

In a defiant public appearance on Sunday, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro orchestrated a rally demanding an amnesty law that could potentially clear him and his supporters of criminal charges pertaining to a protest that took place two years ago.

Bolsonaro, accused of conspiring against his successor, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, following his 2022 electoral defeat, faces a court trial on charges including coup attempts and threatening national assets.

The rally saw thousands donning yellow jerseys in Sao Paulo, echoing Bolsonaro's insistence that political persecution was the true motive behind the accusations, drawing parallels to international legal battles faced by right-wing leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025