Bolsonaro Fights Back: Rally for Amnesty Amidst Legal Turmoil

In a defiant public appearance on Sunday, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro orchestrated a rally demanding an amnesty law that could potentially clear him and his supporters of criminal charges pertaining to a protest that took place two years ago.

Bolsonaro, accused of conspiring against his successor, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, following his 2022 electoral defeat, faces a court trial on charges including coup attempts and threatening national assets.

The rally saw thousands donning yellow jerseys in Sao Paulo, echoing Bolsonaro's insistence that political persecution was the true motive behind the accusations, drawing parallels to international legal battles faced by right-wing leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)