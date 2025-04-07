Left Menu

Mufti Criticizes NC Over Waqf Bill Rejection

Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP accused the National Conference of yielding to BJP's agenda after an adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act was rejected in the J-K Assembly. Mufti criticized Omar Abdullah for not opposing the Bill, highlighting disappointment among Muslims in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:07 IST
Mufti Criticizes NC Over Waqf Bill Rejection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti launched a scathing attack on the National Conference government, accusing it of succumbing to the BJP's 'anti-Muslim' agenda. This criticism followed the rejection of an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf Amendment Act in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Mehbooba Mufti expressed disappointment with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a Muslim leader in the only Muslim-majority state in India, for not raising his voice against the Bill. She suggested that the National Conference government could learn from the Tamil Nadu administration, which has opposed the Waqf Bill firmly.

Mufti lamented the lack of opposition to the Bill by the government and highlighted the meeting between the Abdullahs and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. She expressed regret over the situation and called on the NC to stand for its people, criticizing their disregard for the assembly session in favor of meeting the Union minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025