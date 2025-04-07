Mufti Criticizes NC Over Waqf Bill Rejection

On Monday, Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti launched a scathing attack on the National Conference government, accusing it of succumbing to the BJP's 'anti-Muslim' agenda. This criticism followed the rejection of an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf Amendment Act in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Mehbooba Mufti expressed disappointment with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a Muslim leader in the only Muslim-majority state in India, for not raising his voice against the Bill. She suggested that the National Conference government could learn from the Tamil Nadu administration, which has opposed the Waqf Bill firmly.

Mufti lamented the lack of opposition to the Bill by the government and highlighted the meeting between the Abdullahs and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. She expressed regret over the situation and called on the NC to stand for its people, criticizing their disregard for the assembly session in favor of meeting the Union minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)