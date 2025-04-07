Left Menu

Ukraine and the U.S. Forge Path on Minerals Deal

Ukraine is sending a team to Washington to advance negotiations on a minerals deal with the U.S. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized aligning projects and investments, while President Zelenskiy opposes recognizing past aid as loans. The talks underscore strategic interests and transparent partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:17 IST
Ukraine and the U.S. Forge Path on Minerals Deal
Ukraine is poised to send a delegation to Washington this week to negotiate a broader draft of a minerals agreement with the United States. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed the talks will focus on project selection and investment frameworks crucial for Ukraine's economy.

The U.S. seeks a significant stake in Ukraine's mineral income, which former President Donald Trump views as a method to recoup substantial aid provided to Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. While Kyiv values its strategic partnership with Washington, it remains cautious about future wealth implications.

In a move that reflects strategic importance, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made it clear that Ukraine would not categorize past U.S. support as loans requiring repayment. He emphasized that any agreement should not hinder Ukraine's European integration plans, illustrating the delicate balance of international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

