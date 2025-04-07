EU Squares Off Against Trump's Tariffs in High-Stakes Negotiation

European Union ministers agreed on Monday to prioritize negotiating away tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump over immediate retaliation. The 27-nation bloc is facing 25% import tariffs on steel, aluminum, and cars alongside "reciprocal" 20% tariffs on other goods, as outlined under Trump's policies targeting countries with high import barriers.

Meeting in Luxembourg, EU ministers stressed initiating negotiation with the United States to prevent a trade war, even though they are preparing targeted countermeasures. Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever emphasized the need for calm and strategic responses to bring the U.S. to the negotiating table.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic labeled interactions with U.S. counterparts as "frank," discussing the detriment of U.S. tariffs. Although the EU is poised to approve limited countermeasures worth $28 billion against specific U.S. imports, tensions are high with potential of escalated tariffs affecting both economies significantly.

