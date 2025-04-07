Buy Canadian Movement Challenges U.S. Brands Amid Rising Nationalism

The 'Buy Canadian' movement is creating hurdles for U.S. companies, such as California's Parasol Co, aiming to expand in Canada. CEO Jessica Hung disclosed that a distributor, citing growing anti-American sentiment, paused efforts to introduce Parasol's products to Canadian retailers.

This wave of patriotic consumerism comes amid trade tensions and tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration, stirring Canadian consumers to prefer local products. Consequently, companies like Irving Personal Care are seeing increased interest in their domestic offerings, like Royale diapers, as more shoppers turn to Canadian-made goods.

The movement's impact stretches beyond diapers, affecting U.S. beverage companies and citrus exporters. With orders shrinking, brands like Jack Daniel's and California's citrus producers face uncertainty. Meanwhile, Canadian suppliers anticipate growth, capitalizing on the country's preference for local products.

