Trump Rejects Tariff Pause Amid Global Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that he is not considering a pause on tariffs, despite ongoing tensions with global trading partners. Trump made this statement during a press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

The president clarified that numerous countries are negotiating new trade deals with the U.S., and all such agreements will include substantial tariffs in certain situations. Trump emphasized that these discussions aim to establish fair and equitable deals for the United States.

Reiterating his stance, Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports if China does not retract its proposed 34% tariff on American goods. This move underscores the escalating trade war between the two economic superpowers.

