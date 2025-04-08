Left Menu

Trump Rejects Tariff Pause Amid Global Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump dismissed the idea of pausing tariffs, affirming negotiations with countries like China and Japan. Trump warned of potential tariff increases on Chinese imports unless they retract their tariff threats. He emphasized that ongoing negotiations aim for fair trade deals.

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that he is not considering a pause on tariffs, despite ongoing tensions with global trading partners. Trump made this statement during a press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

The president clarified that numerous countries are negotiating new trade deals with the U.S., and all such agreements will include substantial tariffs in certain situations. Trump emphasized that these discussions aim to establish fair and equitable deals for the United States.

Reiterating his stance, Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports if China does not retract its proposed 34% tariff on American goods. This move underscores the escalating trade war between the two economic superpowers.

