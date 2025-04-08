Left Menu

Congress's Commitment: Fighting for Indian Welfare

Rahul Gandhi highlighted that Congress-led standing committees offered numerous suggestions for improving Indian lives. Despite being in Opposition, Congress remains intent on leveraging democratic institutions to advance the rights and welfare of India's people.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, underscored Congress-led standing committees' efforts to advocate for improving Indian lives. The committees have been proactive, introducing various suggestions even as the Congress remains in Opposition.

During the Parliament's Budget session, several committees, including Agriculture and Rural Development, tabled recommendations. The Agriculture Committee, led by Charanjit Singh Channi, pushed for legal MSPs and better compensation for stubble collection. Saptagiri Ulaka's Rural Development Committee championed expanding MNREGA by removing hindrances.

Digvijaya Singh's Committee on Education and Sports recommended hiring more teachers and reforming syllabus leaks. Shashi Tharoor's External Affairs Committee called for protections for Indian migrant workers. Congress continues to utilize every democratic tool to advocate for Indian rights and welfare, Gandhi asserted.

