Kharge's Scathing Address: Unmasking Political Conspiracies at AICC Convention
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, during the AICC national convention in Ahmedabad, targeted the BJP and RSS, accusing them of propagating communal divisions and misrepresenting historical figures. He defended the cordial alliance between Nehru and Patel, critiqued the RSS's claims on Patel's legacy, and highlighted Gujarat's significance to Congress's legacy.
During the 84th All-India Congress Committee (AICC) national convention in Ahmedabad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a powerful speech, strongly criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for their alleged attempts to distract from pressing national issues through community divisions.
Kharge accused the BJP of orchestrating a historical conspiracy to undermine the legacies of national figures like Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He affirmed the strong relationship between these leaders, countering narratives of discord propagated by the BJP.
Targeting the RSS, Kharge underscored Patel's opposition to the organization, noting his actions to ban it, while also decrying the current government's treatment of Gandhi and Ambedkar's legacies. The event underscored Gujarat's historical importance to the Congress Party as Kharge pledged to uphold its principles.
