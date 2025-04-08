Showdown in Oman: US-Iran Nuclear Talks Intensify
Iran prepares for weekend nuclear talks with the U.S. in Oman, approaching with skepticism about U.S. intentions. Iran demands goodwill gestures like sanctions relief before direct talks. Russia supports the dialogue, while Trump seeks a new deal ending Iran's regional influence and halting its missile program.
Iran is proceeding cautiously into weekend discussions with the United States regarding its nuclear program. With deep-seated suspicions about Washington's intentions, Tehran remains skeptical about potential progress in these talks, Iranian officials revealed to Reuters on Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the talks on Monday, maintaining his stance on potential military action unless Iran agrees to a new deal. Despite Trump's call for direct negotiations on Saturday in Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi insisted on indirect talks, accusing the U.S. of undue pressure and threats.
Russian authorities have endorsed either direct or indirect discussions as a means to reduce tensions, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirming planned contacts in Oman. Meanwhile, Tehran demands the U.S. demonstrate goodwill, such as lifting sanctions, before any face-to-face engagement, according to regional diplomats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
