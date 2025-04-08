Left Menu

Tense Talks: Iran and U.S. Navigate Nuclear Negotiations

Iran approaches upcoming talks with the U.S. over its nuclear program with skepticism, wary of U.S. intentions. President Trump has warned of military action should Iran not agree to a deal. Negotiations, set for Saturday in Oman, highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting the region's stability.

Updated: 08-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:07 IST
Iran is gearing up for weekend negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, but Iranian officials have expressed a lack of confidence in any progress, citing mistrust of U.S. aims. These talks follow President Donald Trump's threats of military action should Iran refuse a deal.

Scheduled for Saturday in Oman, the meetings will be direct according to Trump, but Iran insists on indirect discussions, citing perceived U.S. pressure. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized the importance of indirect negotiations for authentic dialogue, with mediation from Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

Amid regional unrest and fears of escalation, Iran insists on concrete U.S. actions, such as sanctions relief, before direct talks. Russian endorsement of the talks, whether direct or indirect, signals its support for tension reduction. Meanwhile, the U.S. seeks to address broader issues, including Iran's regional influence and missile program.

