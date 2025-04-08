Sanjay Raut Slams LPG Price Hike Amid Falling Crude Prices

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has voiced strong opposition to the BJP-led Union government's decision to increase LPG cylinder prices by Rs 50, especially at a time when global crude prices are dropping. Raut demanded that this financial relief should be transferred to consumers.

He called on women BJP leaders, who had previously protested against gas price hikes during the UPA era, to join in Shiv Sena's upcoming protests. Raut criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that not reducing prices amounted to "adding fuel to the fire."

Supporting Raut, Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant expressed concern over the lack of protests against the hike and questioned the Modi government's silence on US-imposed tariffs. He noted the absence of any Indian leadership response, contrasting it with European reactions to these international challenges.

