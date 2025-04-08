Rahul Gandhi's Call to Reconnect: Winning Back OBC and Women Support
Rahul Gandhi urges Congress leaders to regain support of OBCs and women. He emphasizes the importance of appealing to these groups, which make up significant portions of the population, to help Congress return to power. The party also advocates raising reservation caps and conducting a caste census.
In a strategic move to reclaim political ground, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has pressed party leaders to secure the trust and support of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and women. These groups constitute a substantial percentage of India's populace, and their backing is crucial for Congress to regain political traction, according to party insiders.
During an assembly of the extended Congress Working Committee, Gandhi highlighted the importance of appealing to OBCs, who represent nearly half of India's demographic landscape. He noted that while the Congress maintains backing from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), it is imperative to capture the confidence of both OBCs and women, who compose half the country's population.
Furthering their agenda on social justice, the Congress has been strongly advocating for raising the 50 percent cap on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs. The party has also proposed a nationwide caste census to ensure equitable distribution reflective of population data. These issues are slated to be central to the resolutions adopted at the AICC convention.
