Global Markets React to U.S. Tariffs and German Political Developments

U.S. stock indexes were primarily down on Tuesday as the country confirmed the imposition of 104% duties on Chinese imports, set to take effect shortly after midnight. This announcement comes amidst ongoing negotiations and potential adjustments to the recent sweeping tariff plans.

Earlier in the day, stocks saw significant gains with investor hopes pinned on the possibility of further negotiations by the Trump administration regarding aggressive tariffs. Meanwhile, Germany's political landscape saw developments as NTV reported a coalition deal formed between the conservatives and the Social Democrats.

In Europe, the futures of Germany's EuroSTOXX, DAX, and CAC 40 indices experienced gains following these political developments. The euro also appreciated against the dollar, providing a broader positive sentiment in European markets. However, U.S. markets remained mixed with the Dow's slight rise and declines in both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

