Tariffs Uncork Uncertainty: Wine Industry Braces for Impact

Wine merchants across the United States are expressing concerns as new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are set to increase the costs of imported wines and spirits. Adam Williams, who owns Ansley Wine Merchants in Atlanta, fears price hikes on popular imports such as the 2023 vintage Sancerre from France.

The tariffs will impose a 20% increase on goods from the European Union, significantly affecting U.S. wine imports, particularly from countries like France and Italy. This has caused worry among wine retailers, with the National Association of Wine Retailers forecasting notable revenue drops and possible job losses.

Many distributors and importers are in a holding pattern, undecided on future steps as they await the ramifications of these tariffs. Ryan Stanton, general manager of Ultimate Wine Distributors, emphasized the challenges faced, as American production cannot replace these specific imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)