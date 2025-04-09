Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: President Murmu's Historic Visit to Slovakia

President Droupadi Murmu visits Slovakia as part of her two-nation tour, marking her as the second Indian Head of State to do so in 29 years. The visit underscores industrial ties and highlights shared cultural and political connections, especially in the India-EU context.

President Droupadi Murmu has embarked on a significant diplomatic mission with her visit to Slovakia, marking only the second time an Indian Head of State has traveled to the country in nearly three decades.

The visit follows her trip to Portugal and features talks with Slovak leaders including President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico, underscoring the strong political and business ties between India and Slovakia.

A key highlight of Murmu's Slovak visit is her tour of the Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover facility in Nitra, reinforcing the robust industrial and economic connections thriving between the two nations.

