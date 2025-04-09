Left Menu

Oh Se-hoon to Run for South Korean Presidency

Seoul's Mayor Oh Se-hoon is set to announce his candidacy for the South Korean presidential election, scheduled for June 3. His bid follows the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office after declaring martial law in December, with the court upholding this decision in April.

The mayor of Seoul, Oh Se-hoon, is preparing to enter the South Korean presidential race, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday. This announcement marks a significant political move as the nation recovers from a recent presidential impeachment.

South Korea is set to hold its next presidential election on June 3, coming off the heels of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. The former leader faced removal from office after a controversial martial law declaration in December, with the country's courts upholding the impeachment earlier this month.

Mayor Oh is scheduled to formally announce his intention to run for South Korea's highest office on April 13, as reported by Yonhap. The political landscape is poised for transformation as new candidates emerge in the wake of this national upheaval.

