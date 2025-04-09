Left Menu

Reversal of food aid cuts sparks debate over U.S. foreign aid priorities

The Trump administration has reversed cuts in emergency food aid for several nations, but maintained them in Afghanistan and Yemen. Initial cuts, led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, sparked warnings of severe humanitarian impacts. The U.S. had significantly funded the World Food Program, which was affected by these cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:48 IST
Reversal of food aid cuts sparks debate over U.S. foreign aid priorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Trump administration has backtracked on its decision to slash emergency food aid in several countries but continues to uphold these cuts for Afghanistan and Yemen—two of the world's most impoverished and conflict-stricken regions.

The initial cuts, spearheaded by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, were part of a broader reduction in foreign aid that faced criticism from aid officials for potentially denying food to millions and ending crucial health initiatives.

While funding has resumed for several countries including Somalia and Syria, the decision to cut aid in Afghanistan and Yemen could have disastrous consequences as both nations grapple with longstanding conflict and humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025