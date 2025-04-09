Reversal of food aid cuts sparks debate over U.S. foreign aid priorities
The Trump administration has reversed cuts in emergency food aid for several nations, but maintained them in Afghanistan and Yemen. Initial cuts, led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, sparked warnings of severe humanitarian impacts. The U.S. had significantly funded the World Food Program, which was affected by these cuts.
The Trump administration has backtracked on its decision to slash emergency food aid in several countries but continues to uphold these cuts for Afghanistan and Yemen—two of the world's most impoverished and conflict-stricken regions.
The initial cuts, spearheaded by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, were part of a broader reduction in foreign aid that faced criticism from aid officials for potentially denying food to millions and ending crucial health initiatives.
While funding has resumed for several countries including Somalia and Syria, the decision to cut aid in Afghanistan and Yemen could have disastrous consequences as both nations grapple with longstanding conflict and humanitarian crises.
