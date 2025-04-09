Historic Diplomatic Visit: Ishaq Dar to Strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is set to visit Dhaka this month, marking a significant diplomatic step as the first visit by a Pakistani Foreign Minister to Bangladesh since 2012. This information was confirmed by Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain after the two leaders connected via telephone on Wednesday.

In addition to discussing mutual interests and exchanging Eid greetings, the scheduled diplomatic visit underscores a commitment to future cooperation between the two nations. Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch will precede Dar's visit by heading to Dhaka for essential diplomatic talks with her Bangladeshi counterpart, Jashim Uddin, in the third week of April.

This visit arises amid improving ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, historically strained since Bangladesh's independence in 1971. The change follows the recent political upheaval in Bangladesh, leading to the ousting of Sheikh Hasina. Discussions between the two governments now aim to foster collaboration in media broadcasting and other sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)