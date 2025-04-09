Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Visit: Ishaq Dar to Strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh, marking the first visit by a Pakistani Foreign Minister since 2012. The visit aims to strengthen diplomatic relations, with prior talks initiated by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch. The warming relations follow recent political changes in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:43 IST
Historic Diplomatic Visit: Ishaq Dar to Strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations
Ishaq Dar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is set to visit Dhaka this month, marking a significant diplomatic step as the first visit by a Pakistani Foreign Minister to Bangladesh since 2012. This information was confirmed by Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain after the two leaders connected via telephone on Wednesday.

In addition to discussing mutual interests and exchanging Eid greetings, the scheduled diplomatic visit underscores a commitment to future cooperation between the two nations. Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch will precede Dar's visit by heading to Dhaka for essential diplomatic talks with her Bangladeshi counterpart, Jashim Uddin, in the third week of April.

This visit arises amid improving ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, historically strained since Bangladesh's independence in 1971. The change follows the recent political upheaval in Bangladesh, leading to the ousting of Sheikh Hasina. Discussions between the two governments now aim to foster collaboration in media broadcasting and other sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025