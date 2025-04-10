Internal Turbulence: BJD's Waqf Bill Controversy

The rift within the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has deepened following the controversy surrounding the Waqf Bill voting. On Thursday, former party MLA Pravat Tripathy accused BJD president Naveen Patnaik of diverting attention from the central issue.

In a press briefing, Tripathy, a four-time MLA, alleged that Patnaik failed to address the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill issue, which has caused significant turmoil within both the party and the state. Patnaik, according to Tripathy, misrepresented the circumstances of his suspension, which was essentially revoked in 2017, leading him to campaign for the BJD in subsequent elections.

Contradicting Tripathy's claims, BJD spokesperson Lelin Mohanty refuted the allegations, describing them as baseless. Mohanty highlighted Tripathy's history of suspensions for indiscipline and pointed to a High Court order which did not clear him of charges. Meanwhile, senior party leaders reiterated the party's emphasis on discipline.

