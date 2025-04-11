Left Menu

Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Tariff Turns: An Economic Whirlwind

U.S. stocks plummeted on Thursday, unwinding previous gains following President Trump's temporary tariff freeze. Market instability persists amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. The European Union delayed counter-tariffs, but uncertainty looms with global leaders and businesses on edge about potential future economic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:09 IST
Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Tariff Turns: An Economic Whirlwind
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The stock markets in the United States saw a significant downturn on Thursday, retracting previous surges following President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily freeze numerous tariffs. The move, initially seen as relief for global markets, has spurred investor apprehension over the continued U.S.-China trade conflict.

The European Union chose to delay its response with counter-tariffs, signaling a temporary diplomatic pause. President Trump's maneuver resulted in weakened market confidence, reflecting in sharp declines within key indexes like the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones. The broader economic landscape remains fragile amid this ongoing tariff saga.

Despite Trump's attempts to mitigate trade barriers, the broader U.S. economic framework hasn't benefited. The Treasury reported an upswing in customs duties, contradicting Trump's assertion of boosted fiscal gains, creating further skepticism among market analysts and stakeholders worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025