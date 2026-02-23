Left Menu

Sweep in Tamil Nadu: Nearly a Million Voters Removed in Electoral Roll Overhaul

The Election Commission of Tamil Nadu released the revised electoral roll, revealing 97.37 lakh voter deletions. With 5.67 crore voters now listed, a special revision led to significant changes from the initial 6.41 crore. Continuous updates ensure accuracy as the state prepares for future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of Tamil Nadu has unveiled the final electoral roll, showing a dramatic shift in the voter landscape. A striking 97.37 lakh names have been removed due to various categories, as announced by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik. This thorough Special Intensive Revision trimmed the electorate from an initial 6.41 crore to a current 5.67 crore, ensuring electoral integrity ahead of upcoming ballots.

Speaking at a press conference, Patnaik highlighted the addition of 7.40 lakh young voters aged 18-19, while also emphasizing ongoing updates. As of the latest revision—effective from January 1, 2026—the roll saw adjustments post the filing claims period, with a net increase of 27.53 lakh eligible voters and 4.23 lakh deletions.

Voter demographics shifted, with male voters numbering 2.77 crore, females at 2.89 crore, and third gender electors at 7,617. The 18-19 age group accounts for 12.51 lakh new voters. Patnaik encouraged electronic verification through the CEO's website and highlighted the robust revision driven by the state's electoral bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

