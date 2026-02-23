Sweep in Tamil Nadu: Nearly a Million Voters Removed in Electoral Roll Overhaul

The Election Commission of Tamil Nadu has unveiled the final electoral roll, showing a dramatic shift in the voter landscape. A striking 97.37 lakh names have been removed due to various categories, as announced by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik. This thorough Special Intensive Revision trimmed the electorate from an initial 6.41 crore to a current 5.67 crore, ensuring electoral integrity ahead of upcoming ballots.

Speaking at a press conference, Patnaik highlighted the addition of 7.40 lakh young voters aged 18-19, while also emphasizing ongoing updates. As of the latest revision—effective from January 1, 2026—the roll saw adjustments post the filing claims period, with a net increase of 27.53 lakh eligible voters and 4.23 lakh deletions.

Voter demographics shifted, with male voters numbering 2.77 crore, females at 2.89 crore, and third gender electors at 7,617. The 18-19 age group accounts for 12.51 lakh new voters. Patnaik encouraged electronic verification through the CEO's website and highlighted the robust revision driven by the state's electoral bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)