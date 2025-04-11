Left Menu

China Strikes Back: Trade War Intensifies with Tariff Hike

In an escalating trade war, Beijing increased tariffs on U.S. imports to 125% following President Trump's decision to raise duties on Chinese goods to 145%. This reciprocal action by China highlights ongoing tensions and potential disruptions to global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:49 IST
China Strikes Back: Trade War Intensifies with Tariff Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beijing has escalated the ongoing trade conflict with the United States by raising tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, a direct response to President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a 145% tariff on Chinese goods. This move raises the stakes in a trade war that could severely impact global supply chains.

The tariff hike underscores China's disapproval of U.S. measures, which it views as a breach of international trade norms. This economic standoff is unfolding as the White House continues to apply pressure on Beijing, the world's second-largest economy, by targeting it for additional tariffs.

In a statement, China's Finance Ministry criticized the U.S. actions as 'unilateral bullying,' indicating that they are against economic logic and international trade rules. The ministry further emphasized that such actions were unexpected and unfairly targeted China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

