China Strikes Back: Trade War Intensifies with Tariff Hike

Beijing has escalated the ongoing trade conflict with the United States by raising tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, a direct response to President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a 145% tariff on Chinese goods. This move raises the stakes in a trade war that could severely impact global supply chains.

The tariff hike underscores China's disapproval of U.S. measures, which it views as a breach of international trade norms. This economic standoff is unfolding as the White House continues to apply pressure on Beijing, the world's second-largest economy, by targeting it for additional tariffs.

In a statement, China's Finance Ministry criticized the U.S. actions as 'unilateral bullying,' indicating that they are against economic logic and international trade rules. The ministry further emphasized that such actions were unexpected and unfairly targeted China.

